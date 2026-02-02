How women are redefining NFL game-day style

Mass. — As the countdown to the Super Bowl heats up, Patriots fans aren’t just stocking up on jerseys and hats—they’re turning team spirit into a full‑on fashion statement.

This year, women are leading the trend with bold, stylish, and elevated game‑day looks.

If you’ve spotted Ann Michael Maye or the wives and girlfriends of Patriots players lately, you’ve probably noticed the shift.

Gone are the days when fan gear meant an oversized sweatshirt.

According to Business Week, women’s NFL apparel sales have tripled over the last decade, thanks to a wave of new designs that blend comfort, style, and team pride.

Major brands like Lululemon have stepped into the game with official collaborations, but some of the biggest momentum is coming from women‑focused designers who understand what fans actually want to wear.

TV personality and entrepreneur Jill Martin, the Chief Cozy Officer of JillMartin.com, has become one of the standout names in this space. Her licensed NFL Cozy Collection—featuring sherpa loungers, jackets, and other plush pieces—has taken off with fans looking for something both spirited and stylish.

Martin says the idea came naturally.

“If you have a passion for fashion and you love sports, you should be able to get decked out for your favorite game… let’s dress up and have a good time and wear your favorite sparkle. The consumer asked for it, and I delivered.”

Her line has been so successful that she’s already expanding it. And she’s not stopping with human fans.

Martin also designs NFL sherpa jackets for pets, with a portion of proceeds supporting Beth’s Furry Friends, a nonprofit that provides medical care and finds homes for animals in need.

