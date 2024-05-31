How former President Trump’s conviction affects re-election campaign

BOSTON — A former U.S. President is now a convicted felon.

So what does this mean for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign?

“It is a huge deal, never seen in American history before,” said Thomas Whalen, Boston University presidential historian and author. “This kind of makes him radioactive to voters still kind of deciding which way they want to go. All he can hope for now is that the democratic coalition supporting Biden will fracture and it’s already showing signs of that.”

Whalen says this verdict is a new obstacle for Trump.

He says Trump will likely still hold support from his base, but he says it’ll now be difficult for him to appeal to undecided voters.

“20 percent of the republican electorate in the primaries were basically still voting for Nikki Haley after she withdrew from the race, that tells you something that’s a huge warning sign to Donald Trump, so this decision, this verdict today, can’t help Donald Trump with those voters,” said Whalen.

Whalen says Trump has always campaigned on the importance of law and order, but now a jury decided he broke the law.

“Don’t know if a lot of voters want to vote for someone who has a felony on their record – I guess we’ll find out,” said Whalen.

Whalen says another interesting result from Thursday’s verdict is that Trump may not be able to even vote for himself as a convicted felon.

