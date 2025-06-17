House fire on the North Shore prompts large emergency response

REVERE, Mass. — Authorities responded to a North Shore home Tuesday afternoon for a report of a house fire.

Revere Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Washington Avenue and Lucia Avenue while firefighters work to extinguish the structure fire.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or the cause of the fire.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

