Hourslong manhunt in Reading ends with arrest in connection with double stabbing

READING, Mass. — An hourslong manhunt in Reading early Tuesday morning ended with the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a double stabbing in the town, officials said.

Reading Police Chief David Clark said two adults were stabbed at a home in the area of 25 Bond Street just after midnight, prompting an extensive search for the suspect.

Law enforcement officials from North Reading, Wilmington, and Woburn assisted Reading police in the search, which ultimately ended with the arrest of a 27-year-old Reading man around 3 a.m.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is believed to have been armed with razor blades or a box cutter at the time of the stabbings, according to police.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victims, but Clark said they are expected to survive.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Reading stabbing

Video from the scene of the incident showed a large area roped off with yellow police tape and what appeared to be garbage scattered in the frontyard.

The suspect is expected to face a judge at some point on Tuesday.

No further details are being released at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group