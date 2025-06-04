Hot dog days: Summer safety for pets

It’s almost summer, and while the warmer temperatures mean fun for us, they can be dangerous for our pets. In 2024 alone, PETA received reports that 111 animals died from heat-related causes, and another 388 were rescued from overheating just in time. and those are just the cases we know about. Experts say that with the right precautions, we can protect our pets from the heat, ticks, illness, and even the hazards lurking in our own homes.

From splash time to nap time, summertime is for the dogs!

But warm weather can also be dangerous for our furry friends. Never leave your pet in a parked car. Even on a cooler 70-degree day, the temperature inside the vehicle can reach 100 degrees in less than 30 minutes! Take walks or hikes during the cooler hours of the day. Signs of heatstroke include excessive panting, drooling, weakness, and vomiting. and be careful in the sun. Like humans, pets can get sunburn and develop skin cancer!

Also, don’t leave their water bowl outside for too long. They are mosquito magnets. Mosquitoes carry heartworms, which can be fatal for dogs and cats. A single bite from an infected mosquito can transmit larvae that grow into foot-long worms in a pet’s heart and lungs. and ticks can transmit Lyme disease and other dangerous infections. Keep them on year-round flea, tick, and heartworm prevention medication.

And although cookouts can be fun, common barbeque foods like bones, corn cobs, onions, and grapes are dangerous for pets. And beware of hidden hazards in your own backyard, certain plants like tulips, lilies, and azaleas can be toxic.

By taking simple precautions, you can make sure your pet enjoys summer safely.

If your pet is outside a lot and could wander, it’s a good idea to have them microchipped. Recently, the microchip manufacturer Save This Life went out of business. However, the microchips are universal. You can re-register your pet’s microchip at www.24petwatch.com or www.freepetchipregistry.com

