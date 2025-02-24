Horse gets wrangled up after caught ‘hay-walking’ in streets of Littleton

LITTLETON, Mass. — There’s certainly no horsing around in the streets of Littleton.

On a normal day of Patrol Littleton Police Officer Zaferacopoulos received an unusual call about a horse traveling around within the town.

On arrival, it seemed like the 4-legged friend was just taking a scenic walk, strolling and enjoying the view.

With some patience and teamwork, the horse was able to be safely guided back home.

The department posed a good question on their X page, “Who knew that wrangling horses would be part of the job?”

