‘Horror and shock’: MassGOP prepares for Republican National Convention

The assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump comes just days before Republicans are set to formally nominate Trump as their White House Candidate.

“It’s really a sickening feeling we feel a lot of angst and uncertainty surrounding the horrifying events yesterday,” said MassGOP Chairwoman Amy Carnevale.

According to Carnevale around a dozen, delegates arrived early on Saturday at the convention and they were all in shock.

“We gathered together in the lobby of our hotel last night to say a prayer for those families who had been hurt or injured, and of course for the president and thinking of him,” Carnevale said.

Carnevale as well as other delegates are feeling anxious when it comes to security as they attend events at the Fiserv Forum.

“There is a sense of concern for security and we certainly are hopeful law enforcement on the ground will do their best to keep us safe.”

“It was a day that really went from celebration and joy, we had been over to the Fiserv forum to pick up our credentials, tour the facility see where the Massachusetts delegation would be sitting to really one of horror and shock,” Carnevale said.

As of Sunday afternoon, no programming changes have been made to the convention except for the host committee party being canceled on Saturday night. Carnevale anticipates some changes to be made before the start on Monday.

“It’s been a very difficult political year, Carnevale said. “I fear this will only make things worse but I frankly hope it will draw are parties together and draw those individuals together who believe political violence should never been tolerated.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group