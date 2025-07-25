‘Hopefully they find him’: Rockland police search for man who assaulted woman in town forest

ROCKLAND, Mass. — Rockland Police say they’re looking for a man who assaulted a woman at the Rockland Town Forest on Wednesday afternoon.

“Everybody walks their dogs out there, it’s a popular area,” said Debbie Vecchione, who lives next to the Forest.

Rockland Police say a woman in her twenties was walking a dog there in the afternoon when she was attacked by a stranger.

“She was unfamiliar with the area as she was dog sitting for a friend, as she was about 100 yards into the woods, she encountered a white male in his mid-fifties,” said Lt. Steven Somers, with Rockland Police.

The victim told police the man made inappropriate comments to her, and when she tried walking away, he aggressively grabbed her arm.

That’s when the dog jumped in to help her.

“She had a dog with her, an Australian shepherd lunged up, bit the man, knocked him backwards and she was able to break free and sprint to her car where she immediately called the Rockland Police Department,” said Lt. Somers.

“It’s unfortunate to hear, I think it’s a high-trafficked place and I’ve never seen something like that happen here before, so I’m a little bit surprised to hear that,” said Jay Small, an avid runner in the area.

Rockland Police say they searched that wooded area for the suspect but were unable to find him.

“It was scary because my granddaughters run, and they were running out there,” said Vecchione. “My daughter usually walks her dogs out there, too.”

Vecchione says she’ll tell her family to be more cautious while walking that trail now as police continue to search for that suspect.

“It’s a small town, so hopefully they find him,” said Vecchione.

Rockland Police are also asking for any surveillance video in that area by North Ave and Salem Street anytime from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday as they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

