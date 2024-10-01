‘Honor and a privilege’: Middleboro police chief retires after 35 years in law enforcement

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — Middleboro police chief Joseph Perkins has announced he retired on Saturday after a 35-year career in law enforcement.

Perkins began his career as a provisional police officer in Middleborough in 1989, then joined the Mattapoisett Police Department full-time in 1990. From 1994 to 1999, he served as a police officer, then acting sergeant for the Lakeville Police Department. Perkins rejoined the Middleborough Police Department as an officer in January 2000.

“We are so sad to see Joe leave, but very excited for him after his decades of incredible service to the profession and this community,” Town Manager McGrail said. “Joe is one of the best police chiefs I’ve worked with and the residents of Middleborough were extremely fortunate for his leadership.”

Perkins became a detective in 2001 and was promoted to detective sergeant in 2009. Perkins was promoted to lieutenant in 2014 and served as head of the detective division until he was selected as the chief later that year.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work my way up the ranks of my hometown police department and serve the Middleborough community for nearly three decades,” Chief Perkins said. “I take great pride in the profession and serving the public who puts their trust in us. I must thank the dedicated police officers I’ve worked with throughout the years — they are extremely committed and have been incredible to work with. There is a bright future ahead for Middleborough and its Police Department.”

Perkins graduated from the FBI National Academy as part of Class 242 in 2010. He studied public speaking, conflict resolution, leadership, ethics, and interpersonal communications.

While acting as Chief, Perkins served as control chief and was a co-founding member of the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Critical Incident Stress Management and Peer Support Unit.

He also served as president of the Plymouth County Chiefs of Police in 2021, a member of the Chiefs Advisory Committee for Plymouth County Outreach, an executive board member for the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police and president and an executive board member for the Southeastern Massachusetts Chiefs of Police.

Deputy Chief Robert Ferreira will be the acting police chief. The Middleborough Select Board will discuss the next steps at a future meeting.

