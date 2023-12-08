Homicide investigation underway after woman found shot to death in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death in a car in Brockton early Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 17 Nason Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. found a gunshot victim in a car, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The name of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, hasn’t been released.

Investigators are now turning to the public for help with tracking down a suspect in the shooting.

“If anyone has information on the person responsible or anything else about this case, please get in touch with Brockton police detectives at 508-941-0200,” the department said in a statement.

State police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are assisting Brockton police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

