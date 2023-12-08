Homicide investigation underway after person found shot to death in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death in a car in Brockton early Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 17 Nason Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. found a gunshot victim in a car, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

Investigators are now turning to the public for help with tracking down a suspect in the shooting.

“If anyone has information on the person responsible or anything else about this case, please get in touch with Brockton police detectives at 508-941-0200,” the department said in a statement.

State police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are assisting Brockton police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

