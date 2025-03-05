Homeless man arrested for allegedly robbing Weymouth CVS at gunpoint

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities arrested a man accused of brandishing a gun and stealing medication from a Weymouth pharmacy on February 26.

25-year-old Nathan A. Kilian, who police say is homeless, is charged with armed robbery with a firearm, assault with intent to rob, larceny over $1,200, larceny from a person, and larceny of a drug.

According to Weymouth Police, Kilian entered the CVS Pharmacy on Washington Street around 9:25 p.m. and pulled a gun on the clerk. Kilian allegedly made off with an undisclosed amount of medication and fled the scene before officers arrived.

On Tuesday around 2:40 a.m., police say Kilian was taken into custody at South Shore Hospital.

He was arraigned in Quincy District Court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group