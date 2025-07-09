Homeland Security subpoenas Harvard University about Student Visitor and Exchange Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The federal Department of Homeland Security has sent administrative subpoenas to Harvard University about the school’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program.

The move comes after the Ivy-League university “repeatedly refused past non-coercive requests to hand over the required information for its Student Visitor and Exchange Program certification,” federal officials said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We tried to do things the easy way with Harvard. Now, through their refusal to cooperate, we have to do things the hard way,” Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

“Harvard, like other universities, has allowed foreign students to abuse their visa privileges and advocate for violence and terrorism on campus,” McLaughlin said. “If Harvard won’t defend the interests of its students, then we will.”

The subpoenas demand that Harvard turn over “relevant records, communications, and other documents relevant to the enforcement of immigration laws” since Jan. 1, 2020.

On April 16, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanded Harvard provide information about the criminality and misconduct of foreign students on its campus, officials said.

Noem “warned refusal to comply with this lawful order would result in (Student and Exchange Visitor Program) termination,” federal officials said.

On May 22, after the school failed to fulfill the requests, Noem ordered Homeland Security to terminate Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, officials said.

“Harvard was given multiple chances to submit the requested information voluntarily and on its own timeline,” federal officials said. “Because of the university’s repeated refusals, these subpoenas are the only option left for the Department.”

Harvard released a statement on Wednesday that said the university will continue to cooperate with lawful requests.

“Harvard is committed to following the law, and while the government’s subpoenas are unwarranted, the University will continue to cooperate with lawful requests and obligations,” the statement said.

“The administration’s ongoing retaliatory actions come as Harvard continues to defend itself and its students, faculty, and staff against harmful government overreach aimed at dictating whom private universities can admit and hire, and what they can teach,” the statement said. “Harvard remains unwavering in its efforts to protect its community and its core principles against unfounded retribution by the federal government.”

Late last month, a federal investigation concluded that Harvard failed to protect Jewish students from harassment, and federal officials said they would cut all federal funding from the Ivy League school if it fails to take action on the matter, the Associated Press reported.

In May, Harvard filed a lawsuit in federal court in Boston challenging the Trump administration’s decision to revoke the school’s ability to enroll foreign students.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the action on May 22, saying Harvard has created an unsafe campus environment by allowing “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to assault Jewish students on campus, the Associated Press reported.

In March 2024, a Harvard University spokesman said the school provided nearly 4,900 pages in documents to lawmakers after Congress in February subpoenaed top Harvard officials for a federal probe into antisemitism at the university.

In January 2024, embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned from her position as leader of the Ivy League school following weeks of campus turmoil that included plagiarism accusations and backlash over antisemitism testimony.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security officials urged other colleges and universities to comply with similar requests from the federal government.

“Other universities and academic institutions that are asked to submit similar information should take note of Harvard’s actions, and the repercussions, when considering whether or not to comply with similar requests,” federal officials said in their statement.

