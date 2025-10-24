Home under renovation catches fire in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — Firefighters battled an early morning fire in Wareham, Friday.

Crews responded to North Carver Road, shortly before 3 a.m., according to the Wareham Fire Department.

The first responding firefighters on scene discovered heavy fire coming from a house that was under renovation.

Photos from the scene show flames shooting from the roof of the residence.

Wareham North Carver Rd. fire Firefighters battle an early morning fire on North Carver Rd. in Wareham.

The area the house sits has a lack of fire hydrants close by, according to officials. As a result, mutual aid was called in.

The Carver Fire Department responded to the scene with two tanker trucks to help supply water to fight the fire. Marion Fire also responded with a ladder company, officials say.

Crews were able to knock down the fire by 3:20 a.m., according to the Wareham Fire Department.

Crews remained on scene for several hours doing overhaul.

Wareham North Carver Rd. fire Firefighters battle an early morning fire on North Carver Rd. in Wareham.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Officials say there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group