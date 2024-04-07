Home in Sudbury a total loss after third-alarm fire

SUDBURY, Mass. — A home in Sudbury was destroyed after a blaze on Saturday night.

According to Sudbury Fire, firefighters responded to a third-alarm fire on Hemlock Road around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters attempted to attack the fire from the interior but were met by extremely heavy flames coming from the rear of the residence and were pushed back.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there are no injuries to report.

The home is expected to be a total loss, the Sudbury Fire Chief said. Residents are being assisted by friends and family.

Crews from Framingham, Wayland, Marlborough, Stow, and Concord fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

