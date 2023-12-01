Holiday season in Leominster is one of hope and rebirth after devastating floods

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — The annual Christmas pageant at the Christian Life Center in Leominster is a holiday favorite.

“We’ve probably been doing it about 25 years,” said Robin DiPrima Koroskenyi, who is a pastor at the Christian Life Center on Main Street.

“The kids really enjoy it because they bring their grandparents, aunts, uncles. The place is usually packed,” said Rebecca Piland, who is the children’s director for the church.

But while the show will go on, it’s not clear it’ll be inside the church.

“So John this is the sanctuary. It’s a 300 hundred seat auditorium,” said Pastor DiPrima Koroskenyi

“So we’re not quite sure. We haven’t had one rehearsal yet and we are usually rehearsing by now,” she said.

That’s because of the September 11th storm that inundated Leominster including the church.

Water poured into the basement leaving it under several feet of water. The church lost electricity and its furnace. Repairs are still being made, but slowly.

“We’re definitely praying that we can be here on the 17th,” said Piland.

The pageant is on December 17th. It’s one of many events Leominster holds during the holidays. A Winter Stroll is on Saturday and a Festival of Trees is ongoing at city hall.

Events that needed to be open, says Mayor Dean Mazzarella, especially this year.

“Absolutely and I think it has a special vibe to it… different than other years almost like we needed this,” said Mayor Mazzarella.

Back at the church they are hoping and praying repairs will be done in time to host their annual event.

“Everything is ready. We just need to rehearse and be able to present it to the community,” said Pastor DiPrima Koroskenyi.

If you’d like to help with repairs for their recovery effort, there is a GoFundMe link.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group