Holden police searching for missing 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen for days

HOLDEN, Mass. — Holden police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen for days.

Emma Deschenes was last seen at her Holden home late Monday night. Police believe she is in the Brockton/ Boston area and may be traveling south.

Deschenes is 5′5″, around 170 pounds with long brown hair and pale skin.

Holden police say they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who has information on Deschenes whereabouts is asked to call the Holden Police Department at 508-829-4444 or dial 911.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

