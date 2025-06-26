Hogwild! Orleans Police Department rescues pig on the loose

ORLEANS, Mass. — A pet pig was bacon the town of Orleans crazy when Police Officers helped return the animal back to its home.

The Orleans Police Department says that earlier Thursday morning, officers recieved a call to investigate a “suspicious character” trotting around town.

Upon arrival, officers found out that it appeared to be a pet pig by the name of poo-ah, who had broken through its pen and decided to take a stroll.

Officers then began to chase the pig, who was actually faster than it looked.

Fortunately, Police Sergeant Cronin was able to persuade the piggy back home with some... crackers.

Poo-ah was taken back by his owners and was last seen hanging out in his pen.

“Thanks to all who kept an eye out and didn’t go bacon mad over the situation.” The Department wrote on their Facebook page.

