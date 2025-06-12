Hit-and-run suspect tosses gun in Foxborough school parking lot before fleeing area, police say

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of leaving a gun and ammunition in an elementary school parking lot following a hit-and-run crash on Thursday.

According to Foxborough Police, officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash between two cars in the area of 196 South Street where one of the drivers took off.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the collision.

A witness told responding officers the fleeing driver pulled into the parking lot of the Taylor Elementary School and appeared to discard items near some parked cars before driving away.

Police responded to the school parking lot and allegedly found a gun and ammunition underneath one of the cars.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no known connection between the suspect and the Taylor Elementary School.

According to police, the safety of students and staff was never compromised at any point.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further details were made available.

A spokesperson for Foxborough Public Schools says they alerted parents to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group