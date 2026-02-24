Historic storm in Massachusetts: 733 vehicles disabled, 1 fatality, according to MSP

The Massachusetts State Police have released crash statistics following yesterday’s historic blizzard.

According to MSP, there were 733 disabled vehicles and 131 total crashes, six of which resulted in injuries. Additionally, officers responded to 315 motor vehicle assists. Tragically, one fatality occurred during the storm: a man was killed while cleaning off his car on Route 90 West in Hopkinton.

For comparison, during January’s storm, there were fewer disabled vehicles—476—but more crashes overall. That storm saw a total of 252 crashes, with 32 resulting in injuries and one fatality.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

