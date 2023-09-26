‘His presence is missed’: Family of 15-year-old Brockton teen killed in shooting mourns his loss

BROCKTON, Mass. — The loss of Jason Benson Green, 15-years-old Brockton teen, left his family and friends shaken.

His mother sharing a video with Boston 25 of the last time she heard his voice as he left for school Friday morning saying “Bye Mom!” Hours later at 3:20 p.m. the teen was shot dead, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney.

The always smiling teen was shot dead just three doors from his Brockton home on Lynn Road. His cousin says the senseless loss still hasn’t hit his grieving family.

“I just want him to be remembered for the fun, loving bright, honest, humble child that he was and we’re really gonna miss him,” said Ayodele Akinwumi.

His godmother spoke on behalf of his mother who broke down and declined to be on camera.

“She’s taking it day by day and she needs all the support. She’s getting support from her family, her loved ones,” said Monique Paul, Jason’s Godmother.

Monique Paul says Jason’s mom moved from Boston to Brockton hoping to keep him safe.

“She moved here for something better and now she has to deal with this tragedy that’s happened,” said Paul.

Jason’s girlfriend tells Boston 25 he will be remembered for his fun and loving personality.

“There’s a lot of good memories when it comes to Jason. He didn’t deserve this. He was still young he was a kid,” she said.

Jason’s mom tells Boston 25 he was with a friend at the time of the shooting at 131 Lynn Road just a few doors down.

A 17 year old has been charged with the illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting.

In the meantime, his friends and family remember his dance moves and that he was the life of the party just like his grandfather.

“He’s making us laugh, dancing and showing us his moves. And it’s quiet right now so we know his presence is missed,” said Akinwumi.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family with his funeral expenses.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

