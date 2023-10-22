Hingham police warning residents after 2 senior citizens scammed out of thousands

Hingham police are asking residents to be on alert after two senior citizens were scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars in separate incidents.

Hingham police say the first resident, a 76-year-old man, received a text in April that his computer was infected with a virus and he should call MSN for technical support. Unknowingly, the man allowed the scammer to remotely access his computer. Police say the scammer made out electronic checks to several companies totaling almost $19,000 over a period of four months.

Police say the man contacted his bank again this week who informed him he was being scammed.

The second resident, a 72-year-old man, allegedly received a message from “Microsoft” informing him his computer was hijacked. The man called the number on the account, relaying all his banking information to the scammer so they could close his account and open a new one. The man learned a short time later that both his checking accounts had been completely emptied, stealing a combined $17,500.

“These scams, many times referred to as the “Microsoft Security Scam”, have been happening for years with variations and adaptions made over time. If you receive a message, text or email, simply delete them. If you suspect or worry that your computer or bank/credit card accounts have been actually compromised, always call/email them directly only on the number or email provided on your actual card or statement (never on the phone or email provided in the unsolicited text, phone call or email message),” Hingham police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

