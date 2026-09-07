Hingham man marks 50 years of fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy Association

HINGHAM, Mass. — A Hingham Labor Day tradition reached a major milestone.

Jay Tolman marked 50 consecutive years of fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association this past weekend.

What started in his mother’s backyard in 1976 with just $50 raised has now brought in more than $760,000.

“Part of this event is really to educate people as well as far as what the need is for folks with neuromuscular disease, and I think that my hope is that we build new friendships but also what I’ve seen is people who come here for the first time get involved and come back every year,” Tolman said.

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Tolman also received an award from Governor Maura Healey recognizing his decades of commitment to MDA and the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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