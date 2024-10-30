Hilton Hotel workers could be back to work Friday after reaching tentative agreement

BOSTON — Boston hotel workers have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with Hilton.

After striking for 24 days, Hilton Hotel workers in Boston have reached a tentative agreement. That means no more picket lines at the Park Plaza and Logan Airport hotels and about 600 workers will be heading back to work on Friday.

The hotel strikes began on Labor Day weekend across the country from thousands of hotel workers demanding better pay and benefits. Contracts for workers at 30 Boston hotels expired on August 31st---even though negotiations began back in April—according to the union.

Not all workers went to the picket lines, but over at the Omni Boston Seaport and Omni Parker House hotels, they could be seen and heard. They ratified their new contract on October 20th. However, contracts at other Boston hotels, like Marriott and Aimbridge properties remain unresolved.

The terms of the agreement between the union and the Hilton properties have not been disclosed. If union members vote to approve the contract tomorrow, workers will be back on the job at 4 am Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group