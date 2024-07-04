Bicyclist seriously injured in NH hit-and-run crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police are searching for a driver accused of striking a cyclist with their car and fleeing the scene on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the Manchester Police Department says the crash occurred in the area of Union Street and Central Street.
The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
A description of the suspect vehicle was not provided.
The incident remains under investigation and no further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
