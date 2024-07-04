Bicyclist seriously injured in NH hit-and-run crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police are searching for a driver accused of striking a cyclist with their car and fleeing the scene on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Manchester Police Department says the crash occurred in the area of Union Street and Central Street.

The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not provided.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group