Howling winds wreak havoc on Mass.: Thousands without power, downed trees, roads closed

BEVERLY, Mass. — Howling wind gusts are wreaking havoc on Massachusetts on Friday, causing thousands of power outages, downing trees, and forcing officials to close roads across the region.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Western Franklin, Northern Worcester, Western Hampshire, Western Hampden, Southern Worcester, and Northwest Middlesex County counties until 7 p.m. due to the likelihood of damaging gusts up to 60 mph.

A wind advisory was also issued for Eastern Franklin, Central Middlesex County, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Hampden, Western Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties until 7 p.m. due to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

It's WINDY out there! For reference, a gust up to 58 MPH would be considered "severe" in a thunderstorm. Nice and sunny today though! https://t.co/B3uhHTPVi2 pic.twitter.com/V1GtHjDzvt — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) March 7, 2025

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the NWS warned.

As of 12:45 p.m., there were more than 15,000 power outages across the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s power outage tracker.

In Boston, four stories of scaffolding were blown down in the city’s busy Back Bay section. There were no reported injuries, but cars were buried in the collapse.

On the North Shore of Massachusetts, the wind toppled a tree onto a parked car in Beverly.

Beverly tree on car

A downed tree closed Route 1 in Topsfield at one point, according to MassDOT. It has since reopened.

Police in Billerica were busy as they responded to a slew of downed trees, branches, and wires, including on Springs Road. The damage prompted the closure of Concord Road to Orchard Road at the Bedford line.

Springs Rd is closed Concord Rd to Orchard Rd at the #Bedford town line due to multiple trees and wires down in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/jRUfVs1ZLg — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) March 7, 2025

Police in Concord shut down Monument Street from Monument Square to Liberty Street due to a tree blocking the road.

Road Closure: Please be advised Monument Street is shut down from Monument Sqaure to Liberty Street due to a tree down... Posted by Concord MA Police Department on Friday, March 7, 2025

Boston Logan International Airport warned travelers of possible delays and advised them to check with airlines on the status of their flights.

Due to wind, Boston Logan expects some delays. Passengers are advised to check with their airline on the status of their flight before coming to the airport. Check Flight Status: https://t.co/uXrtTfTk4B pic.twitter.com/QXvnXEvqfs — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) March 7, 2025

