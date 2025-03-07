Local

Howling winds wreak havoc on Mass.: Thousands without power, downed trees, roads closed

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

BEVERLY, Mass. — Howling wind gusts are wreaking havoc on Massachusetts on Friday, causing thousands of power outages, downing trees, and forcing officials to close roads across the region.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Western Franklin, Northern Worcester, Western Hampshire, Western Hampden, Southern Worcester, and Northwest Middlesex County counties until 7 p.m. due to the likelihood of damaging gusts up to 60 mph.

A wind advisory was also issued for Eastern Franklin, Central Middlesex County, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Hampden, Western Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties until 7 p.m. due to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the NWS warned.

As of 12:45 p.m., there were more than 15,000 power outages across the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s power outage tracker.

In Boston, four stories of scaffolding were blown down in the city’s busy Back Bay section. There were no reported injuries, but cars were buried in the collapse.

On the North Shore of Massachusetts, the wind toppled a tree onto a parked car in Beverly.

Beverly tree on car

A downed tree closed Route 1 in Topsfield at one point, according to MassDOT. It has since reopened.

Police in Billerica were busy as they responded to a slew of downed trees, branches, and wires, including on Springs Road. The damage prompted the closure of Concord Road to Orchard Road at the Bedford line.

Police in Concord shut down Monument Street from Monument Square to Liberty Street due to a tree blocking the road.

Road Closure: Please be advised Monument Street is shut down from Monument Sqaure to Liberty Street due to a tree down...

Posted by Concord MA Police Department on Friday, March 7, 2025

Boston Logan International Airport warned travelers of possible delays and advised them to check with airlines on the status of their flights.

For updates on the forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read