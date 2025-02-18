High winds knock down tree, wires in Hanover

HANOVER, Mass. — Firefighters in Hanover responded to multiple calls of wires down as heavy winds hammered the Bay State on Monday.

According to officials, several powerlines were brought down by a tree on Evergreen Lane, causing a power outage to the area.

National Grid responded to the scene to mitigate hazards.

There were no reports of any injuries, but fire officials are reminding residents to never approach or touched downed wires.

As of 8 p.m., more than 10,000 homes in Massachusetts are still without power.

Howling winds presented a problem for many cities and towns across the state after an icy winter storm over the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued high wind warnings and advisories for all of the state.

