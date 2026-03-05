Here’s what you should know if you’re stuck in the Middle East, local resources for families

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Many American citizens who are stuck in the Middle East are being assisted with an evacuation plan, but with travel restrictions and limited flight options, it has become a challenge.

Saeed, the president of the Iranian Association of Boston, says one of the biggest challenges is helping people navigate the stress of having loved ones in a conflict zone.

“We do have psychologists, Iranian psychologists, that they will set up a date if people want to talk about it. We don’t get involved with the politics side of it, because no one knows the answers to all the politics and all the questions,” Saeed tells Boston 25 News.

“All flights are grounded, most of the land borders are closed so the avenues to getting in and out of the country have diminished,” said Nima, a volunteer at the association.

The US Department of State’s Assistant Secretary, Dylan Johnson, says that since February 28, nearly 20,000 American citizens have safely returned home from the Middle East.

If you are an American citizen and you’re still in the Middle East:

You should follow local protocol and security conditions

Find safe exit routes and shelter

Register with the state department’s traveler program

There is a crisis-intake forum that keeps American citizens informed about flight and ground transportation options.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

