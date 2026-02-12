Here’s how to avoid scams ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend

QUINCY, Mass. — Valentine’s Day weekend is here, which means many of you are looking for the perfect gift for a special someone or gearing up to find the right essentials for a Valentine’s celebration, but consumer watchdogs say, do NOT get scammed!

Annette and Anita over at Fabiano’s Florist Shop in Quincy have prepped months in advance, even adjusting schedules ahead of this weekend’s expected foot traffic.

“Last year we didn’t even go home, we worked two nights straight,” Annette told Boston 25 News. “Extra delivery people, extra vehicles, and just do the best you can.”

This is the first year without their dad, Rocky. They’re keeping his system for success and passion for flowers going during this busy season, but they are fully aware that scammers are looking to take advantage of the rush.

“I’ve had people even come in, they come in, they hand me the credit card, and they order the roses, and then I’ll get a charge back on that order,” said Annette. “Whenever we see a big order, we know what to look for.”

Did you know, scammers can create fake online flower shops? Paula Fleming over at the Better Business Bureau says some customers are lured in with fake ads, they pay, but the gift never arrives--or what comes in the mail looks nothing like what they ordered.

Here are some consumer tips from the BBB:

Check online reviews

Confirm business contact info

Avoid deals that seem too cheap

Pay with credit cards for added protection

Order early whenever possible

“Now, in some cases, they do receive the flowers, and they unfortunately are dead or not in good condition. That’s an issue right there, so if they’re unhappy with the product they received, which sometimes it’s hard to get out of them if you’re not there watching them open it, and viewing that for yourself, then you can also go through a dispute the transaction,” said Fleming.

If you do get scammed, don’t be embarrassed to report it!

