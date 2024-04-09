Helicopter crashes in pond in southern New England

SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I. — An investigation is underway after a helicopter crashed in a pond in southern New England on Tuesday morning.

The helicopter crashed in Worden’s Pond in South Kingston, according to the South Kingston Police Department.

Two people were rescued after the crash, one of whom was taken to South County Hospital with minor injuries. The other person was treated at the scene and released.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

No additional details were available.

