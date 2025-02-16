Heavy wet snow proves challenging to remove as storm dumps sleet, rain to Eastern Mass.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Two weekends, two snowstorms -- but these two bouts of winter could not have been more different.

On Super Bowl Sunday, about five inches of light, fluffy snow fell across eastern Massachusetts. This week, it was about the same amount of snow -- but what a difference in the clean-up.

“The consistency of the snow is like cement,” said one Natick resident, who was clearing out his driveway with a snowblower. “I suggest people shovel now before it freezes.”

Said another, “It’s very thick and heavy. Gonna do small, little scoops at a time.”

What made the snow so much heavier this week than last week is the fact it changed to an extended period of sleet -- and then rain. It’s a common development as winter winds down, and warm, Southern air rides over cold -- and an unwelcome one for anyone who has to shovel.

“Luckily, I have a really friendly neighbor who saw me shoveling and when he was done blowing his house he cleaned out the front of my driveway,” said one Framingham man.

“It’s only gonna rain more, so it’s only going to get heavier, more saturated,” said one woman, forced to use a shovel after her electric snowblower failed. “I would say just get it done while you can.”

But don’t get it done -- on your own -- if there’s a risk it could kill you. Sunday’s snowfall qualified as ‘cardiac snow’ -- the kind of heavy precipitation that might cause serious heart issues -- including myocardial infarction -- in those prone to the disease.

According to inchcalculator.com, wet snow can weigh up to eight times more than dry snow.

