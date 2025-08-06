Heavy police presence in Worcester neighborhood amid ongoing standoff

WORCESTER, Mass. — There is a heavy police presence in a neighborhood in Worcester on Wednesday afternoon amid an ongoing standoff.

The standoff is happening at a home in the area of Fremont and Exeter streets, according to the Worcester Police Department.

“Avoid Fremont Street, particularly in the Exeter Street area,” the department warned the public. “Exeter Street is closed right now.”

Police noted that a male inside the home has been speaking with negotiators.

The standoff stems from an apparent domestic incident on Tuesday night, according to police.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

