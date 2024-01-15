Heavily armed police and SWAT units surround a Milford home on West Street; one person in custody

MILFORD, Mass. — A large police presence has shut down part of a main road in Milford.

Police say around 2:15 p.m. that West Street along Route 140 is closed prospect to asylum.

Milford Police confirm that one man is in custody and the “operation” is active and ongoing.

Boston 25 crews are on the scene and video shows multiple agencies responding to the area including Milford Police, Hudson Police, SWAT teams, and Worcester County Sheriffs Mobile Command Center.

A neighbor told Boston 25 News that she is unable to get back to her 89-year-old blind mother who lives in the neighboring home where heavily armed police and SWAT units continue to surround.

#NEW: One neighbor says the home next to hers is surrounded by heavily armed police and SWAT units.



She’s unable to get back to her 89-year old blind mother.



‘I’m praying a lot,’ she told us.



West St. still blocked off while one suspect is in custody. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/gsL1gWbiFo — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) January 15, 2024

No further information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

