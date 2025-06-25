Heat wave causes major problems with air conditioning at UMass Memorial Marlborough Hospital

MARLBORO, Mass. — This week’s heat wave, with temperatures soaring into triple digits, is taking its toll on UMASS Memorial Hospital in Marlboro.

A hospital visitor and a staffer both confirmed that the hospital air conditioning is not working properly. They say that on at least one floor, there is no air conditioning available for patients and staff.

“I definitely expected a better level of care for the patients. I was shocked, I was very upset,” hospital visitor Katherine MacKenzie told me.

Tuesday night, she visited a patient on the second floor of the Granger West Unit at UMASS Memorial Marlborough.

She said the air conditioning was not working, and on a day when temperatures were hitting triple digits, the room itself was sweltering.

“The patient’s room was incredibly hot, unbearable,” MacKenzie said.

MacKenzie said a member of the patient’s family brought a fan and a thermometer from home.

It revealed how hot it was: 100 degrees.

The picture, she said, was taken at 6:19 PM on Tuesday.

MacKenzie said the situation was so disturbing, the patient’s family took matters into their own hands.

“ We ended up getting a fan from home and putting an ice bucket in front of it to make cool air blow in the room to create our own air conditioner, because there was nothing available in the hospital,” MacKenzie said.

I spoke off-camera with a nurse who was working on Tuesday.

She told me the heat on the fourth floor of the hospital was oppressive, and that the air conditioner didn’t work there either.

“Perspiration was rolling off the staff, and they just trying to get their jobs done. They are working very hard in dangerous conditions,” MacKenzie said.

In a statement, UMASS Memorial acknowledged the issue:

“Due to the ongoing heat wave, Marlborough Hospital has experienced some challenges with cooling within its facility and is working diligently to quickly resolve the issue. We regret any inconvenience or discomfort experienced by patients, visitors and employees as we work to ensure a comfortable environment in all areas of the hospital. Patient and employee safety remains our top priority,”

Katherine MacKenzie filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Public Health Department.

A spokesperson said the Agency is looking into the issue.

The spokesperson added that the Department has been in touch with the hospital and that the hospital said it had installed additional cooling units in some rooms to help central air conditioning lower temperatures in the hospital.

DPH added that it will stay in contact with UMASS Memorial Marlborough Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

