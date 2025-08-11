As heat wave approaches, residents voice disappointment over closed beaches

NEWTON, Mass. — Dozens of beaches are closed in Massachusetts as we enter another hot stretch in the mid-90’s the next few days.

The state closed these beaches because of high levels of bacteria in the water.

Crystal Lake in Newton is one of them, where many were disappointed to find the warning signs on Sunday to keep the lake closed.

“If it wasn’t for the algae being like how it is, it’d be completely packed, like people swim here and stuff, so it’s a little disappointing,” said one teenager.

The city’s health department posted signs on the gate to the lake to keep people out of the water after finding cyanobacteria present.

“It’d be nice to be able to cool off and you know have a little refreshment but it kinda is what it is,” said Kyle Gorman, visiting Crystal Lake.

It’s frustrating for many as temps begin to soar again this week.

So far, 16 days have been over 90 degrees this summer in the Boston area, and that’s higher than the average of 10 days.

“It’s hard to be outside some days for sure, especially if you don’t have some place to cool off,” said Laura Scarfone, visiting Crystal Lake.

“I would not be too stoked if I didn’t have air conditioning, that’s for sure,” said Gorman.

Newton health officials say the blue-green algae can produce toxins in the water that can make you or your pets sick.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group