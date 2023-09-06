The heat is on for back to school week

BOSTON — The heat is on as more and more students are heading back to school. Boston returns on Thursday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the week.

Students seem to be cool, calm and collected even with the temperatures climbing towards 90. Oliver is a 2nd grader. His school does not have air conditioning in his classroom. “Pretty hot,” Oliver said. “We knew we were going to go with shorts. High socks though because he has to have his swag,” said Oliver’s father.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and School Superintendent Mary Skipper spent the day before the first day of school helping volunteers knock on doors to encourage students with chronic absenteeism to return to school this year. “Some were medical, some had to do with family, some just got off track with the pandemic and didn’t know how to get back on track and all of them were appreciative in really understanding what options there were,” said Superintendent Skipper.

Boston Public Schools open on Thursday with the temps expected to be into the 90s. Right now, 14 of Boston’s 134 school buildings do not have air conditioning — with four of those 14 getting A/C as early as this week. “I think in general when it is hot for all of us it can be uncomfortable, especially getting back and forth to school for our students so we are going to make this as fun as possible. Try to get their mind out of the beach as the next couple of days roll and looking at next week’s temperatures it is much more seasonable,” said Superintendent Skipper.

Superintendents across the Commonwealth are telling us if it does get too hot during the day, they will keep students inside during recess. “I think it will work. They always have water. I think they are hardy,” a parent said.

