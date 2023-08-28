‘Heartbroken’: Gov. Healey issues statement about weekend shootings in Boston, Worcester

Mass. — Gov. Healey has issued a statement regarding the shootings in Boston and Worcester this past weekend.

“I’m heartbroken over the gun violence that occurred this weekend in Boston and Worcester amid proud celebrations of culture, community, and joy,” Healey said in a statement.

On Saturday, eight people were injured and four were arrested after a shooting in Dorchester near the Caribbean Parade route.

Six adult males and two adult females were shot, according to Boston Police. Five of the men and one of the women were taken to nearby hospitals. Two victims suffered graze wounds and declined treatment.

“I’m deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of law enforcement, public safety personnel and first responders whose quick actions have saved lives,” Healey said. “Our administration is committed to being a strong partner to cities and towns by collaborating on a coordinated approach to get illegal guns off the streets, address the root causes of violence, and ensure safe communities for all.”

On Sunday in Worcester, two people were shot, including a 15-year-old teen, near the Carribean Festival.

Healey also mentioned the spike in violence in Springfield this summer

“This comes as the city of Springfield faces a devastating spike in violence this summer. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the entire communities that have been impacted by these senseless shootings,” said Healey.

Earlier this summer, Governor Healey dedicated her time to meeting with community partners, state public safety officials, District Attorneys, and police to discuss community partnerships on public safety.

According to the statement, the Healey-Driscoll Administration has invested nearly $1.5 million in federal grant funds to support violence prevention, response, and community engagement efforts through the summer and fall months when violent crime is often at its peak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group