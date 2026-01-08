Heartbroken community mourns loss of Uxbridge police officer killed in line of duty

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — The Uxbridge community is mourning the loss of Officer Stephen LaPorta, who was killed in the line of duty early Wednesday morning.

According to police, LaPorta died after he was struck by a tractor‑trailer on Route 146 while assisting a driver on the northbound side of the highway. He was outside his patrol vehicle at the time of the crash.

A procession of police cruisers escorted LaPorta’s body from the scene hours later, and a black bunting was placed over the entrance of the Uxbridge Police Department. Residents have also begun leaving flowers on a police cruiser parked outside the station in his honor.

LaPorta was a husband and father to a 13‑year‑old. He began his career as a public safety dispatcher before becoming a full‑time police officer in June 2024 — fulfilling what colleagues say was his lifelong dream.

Uxbridge Police Chief Marc Montminy said the department is devastated by the loss.

“This heartbreaking incident reminds us of the risk that law enforcement officers take every day,” Chief Montminy said. “Officer LaPorta gave his life in service to this community — a sacrifice that we will never forget. In our eyes, he was a hero.”

Community members and local police departments have also been expressing their grief.

Milford resident Solines Campbell, whose husband has been a police officer for nearly two decades, said the tragedy hits close to home.

“It’s one of those things you try not to think about,” she said. “When it happens, you pour your heart out to whoever you can and do what you can to help the community and the family.”

Police say the driver of the tractor‑trailer that struck LaPorta was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It’s still unclear whether any charges or citations will be issued as the investigation continues.

