‘Heart of Boston:’ Faneuil Hall Marketplace is getting a new landlord after 13 years

BOSTON — Boston’s iconic destination, Faneuil Hall Marketplace, is getting a new landlord for the first time in 13 years.

Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation took over the area in 2011. Now, an arm of the global lending group, J. Safra Real Estate, is taking the reins.

“It has been our honor and privilege to have served Faneuil Hall Marketplace, the City of Boston, and the millions of visitors who have enjoyed their experiences at this historic asset,” said Joe Press, Chief Operating Officer at Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.

Made up of banks worldwide operating under the J. Safra name, the buyer manages more than $300 billion in assets ranging from the Gherkin Tower in London to 660 Madison Avenue in New York City, among others.

Terms of the acquisition were not immediately disclosed. The two companies have been successful and strategic partners in the past.

Faneuil Hall Marketplace has anchored downtown Boston since its construction in 1827, serving as a commercial hub of the city with dozens of shops and restaurants including the infamous Quincy Market.

Faneuil Hall reopening Faneuil Hall Marketplace, which has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to reopen Wednesday, July 1. (Boston 25 News)

“Faneuil Hall Marketplace is a tremendous asset and truly the heart of Boston,” said Press. We look forward to working in lockstep with the Boston Planning & Development Agency, the City of Boston and other local constituents to continue the excitement, pride, and success of this world-class destination.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group