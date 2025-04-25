Healey says feds end $1M in grants to address asthma in western Mass.

BOSTON — The federal government has cut nearly $1 million in funding from the Environmental Protection Agency to the Department of Public Health to address asthma in Western Massachusetts, the governor said Friday.

In a statement, Gov. Maura Healey said the DPH has submitted a formal dispute contesting the EPA’s decision.

The funding was intended to support in-home environmental remediations, such as mold removal and improved ventilation, in Chicopee, Holyoke and Springfield, Healey said.

“By canceling these grants for Hampden County, the Trump Administration is undermining our efforts to improve the health of the people of Western Massachusetts,” Healey said in her statement.

“With extreme heat, droughts and wildfires becoming all the more common, it’s essential that we prioritize improving air quality and reducing causes of asthma,” Healey said. “This is just their latest attack on the health and wellbeing of communities across our country.”

Boston 25 has reached out to the White House for comment on Healey’s statement.

Healey said this follows recent action by the federal government to abruptly terminate nearly $100 million in grants to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Department of Mental Health.

She cited a recent report by the American Lung Association gave Hampden County a “D” for poor air quality, with 5,576 children and 43,484 adults suffering from asthma.

“The loss of this funding is harmful to our public health efforts. We know the specific steps we can take to help people with asthma in Western Massachusetts and planned to support these efforts with this federal funding,” Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh said in a statement. “Our team remains committed to identifying and addressing equitable health outcomes, but without this funding, Western Massachusetts residents may not be able to access services like vent cleaning and mold removal needed to combat the disproportionate health impacts in the region.”

Healey said the withheld funding totals nearly $900,000 out of the promised $1 million over three years.

DPH used these funds for in-home environmental remediation to address asthma in residents and communities disproportionately at risk, state officials said. The funding also went to community engagement, capacity building, and cross-bureau collaboration within DPH to address environmental hazards and to build community level adaptability and resiliency to address public health threats.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia, and Chicopee Mayor John Vieau expressed their concerns about the funding cuts in the statement provided by Healey’s office.

“We are disappointed that this critical resource that was slated to provide environmental remediation to homes in Chicopee, Holyoke, and Springfield residents has been terminated,” Vieau said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group