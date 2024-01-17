Healey to outline economic, educational priorities in State of the Commonwealth address tonight

BOSTON — Affordable housing, educational funding and economic development are among topics Gov. Maura Healey will outline in her State of the Commonwealth address this evening, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

It will be Healey’s first State of the Commonwealth address in the House Chambers at the State House. Boston 25 will be airing Healey’s speech live tonight with coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

According to the governor’s office, Healey is expected to discuss her administration’s work to pass the state’s first tax cuts in 20 years, make school meals free for all families, and launch MassReconnect to allow students aged 25 and older to attend community college for free, among other topics.

Healey will outline her priorities to lower costs and improve quality of life through education, housing, and infrastructure in the Bay State.

According to her office, key initiatives will include passing the Affordable Homes Act, a $4 billion proposal to make it easier for first-time homebuyers, renters, seniors and everyone to find affordable places to live.

Healey is also expected to discuss her executive order for ‘universal, high-quality Pre-K access’ for gateway cities, announced on Tuesday, and ways to make child care more affordable and accessible.

Other areas Healey will discuss, according to her office, include additional funding in K-12 education and transportation, and her Economic Development Bill, which includes investments in life sciences and climate technology.

