Healey-Driscoll Administration announce $1.3 million for tree planting

BOSTON — On Thursday, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced that over $1.3 million in grants will be going towards the Cooling Corridors Program.

The funding, which was provided by the Executive Oﬃce of Energy and Environmental Aﬀairs’ (EEA) Division of Conservation Services, will be going towards thirteen municipalities and one nonprofit organization to combat the rising heat that citizens are facing due to climate change.

“Investing in green spaces is vital for the health and well-being of our residents,” said Governor Maura Healey. “By planting trees and creating more parks, we ensure that everyone – especially those in environmental justice communities – has access to cleaner air and a better quality of life.”

The Cooling Corridors Program will prioritize planting trees around environmental justice neighborhoods along walking paths.

The trees will be planted in towns and neighborhoods that often experience high summer temperatures. Doing so can also significantly reduce heat-related health issues, as just five trees planted per acre can benefit 15-25 households.

Communities receiving the grants will also take care of the trees for two years to ensure they thrive. Some communities will also seek to add strategies to enhance the cooling effect of the trees, like removing heat-absorbing surfaces and painting dark surfaces with lighter colors.

“Trees are among our best allies in combating extreme heat,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “A healthy tree canopy beautifies our neighborhoods and enhances energy efficiency during the hottest months of the year. Each tree planted is an investment in the health of our communities and our future.”

Below is the list of grantees awarded by the EEA:

Grantee Project Award Town of Arlington $47,300 Tree Eastie Inc. $47,300 Town of Chelmsford $31,750 City of Everett $150,000 City of Greenﬁeld $117,903 City of Malden $150,000 City of Pittsﬁeld $68,500 City of Salem $150,000 Town of Sandwich $50,000 Town of South Hadley $55,120 Town of Swampscott $95,201.40 Town of Swansea $100,073 City of Watertown $100,000

