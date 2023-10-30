Gov. Healey announces work authorization clinics for migrants living in Massachusetts

Governor Maura Healey announced Monday that work authorization clinics will be held next month for migrants living in Massachusetts.

The Department of Homeland Security will be partnering with the Healey-Driscoll Administration on a plan to try to expedite work authorization for newly arriving migrants.

Massachusetts has seen an influx of migrant families and shelter space across the state is nearly at capacity. Healey declared a state of emergency over the summer when it comes to migrants entering the Bay State.

Under the state’s right-to-shelter law, which guarantees shelter to homeless families with children, the state now houses migrants in hotels and has been calling on the Biden administration to streamline the process of making migrants eligible to get jobs.

“We are glad that the Biden-Harris Administration is hosting this clinic with us, which will help process work authorizations as efficiently as possible. Many shelter residents want to work but face significant barriers to getting their work authorizations,” Healey said.

The clinics will start Nov. 13 and the goal will be to help families get out of those shelters and support themselves, according to Healey.

“This clinic will be critical for building on the work that our administration has already been leading to connect more migrants with work opportunities, which will help them support their families and move out of emergency shelter into more stable housing options,” Healey added.

The White House already took some steps to speed up the work authorization process by shortening process times for migrants who arrived from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to 30 days.

Healey has said shelter capacity will be at 100% in the state by this week and that a waitlist will be established for people seeking emergency shelter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

