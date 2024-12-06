‘He was sending a message’: Gunman still on the run after killing healthcare CEO

DEDHAM, Mass. — Police continue to follow leads as the manhunt for the gunman that shot and killed United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson nears 48 hours.

Police are currently saying that the next 8 hours are the most crucial in the search, as they believe the suspects world is growing smaller.

Todd McGhee, a Massachusetts-based security analyst, has been following the situation closely.

“The mistakes of the gunman are starting to show up,” said McGhee in response to the new images of a person of interest. “Looking at things like the DMV and leveraging facial recognition and being able to tie in a smudged fingerprint is something for law enforcement to work off of.”

McGhee told Boston 25 Thursday night he believes the gunman is a professional arms handler.

He explained, “That was obvious in the way that he was clearing and extracting rounds if there was indeed a jam.”

McGhee, however, does not believe the suspect to be a contracted killer.

“My gut instinct is that this individual has a grievance with the healthcare system,” he added. “I say that because of the shell casing etchings that were found at the crime scene… He was sending a message.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

