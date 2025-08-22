‘Hazard you can’t see’: Scituate advises people to stay out of water while rip currents remain

SCITUATE, Mass. — Massachusetts beaches continue to see the impacts of Hurricane Erin with angry waves and high winds.

While rip currents remain a high risk across the state, Scituate officials are strongly advising people to not go in the water at all.

“It’s not just a hazard you can see from the waves, it’s the hazard you can’t see from the rip currents,” Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau said. “These conditions are only going to get worse.”

People at Humarock Beach said Friday was the choppiest they’ve seen the water over the last few days.

“The breeze is nice but the waves are definitely looking a little angry out there,” Scituate resident Evan McSorley said.

Victoria Ruff said she’s picked up trash along the shore every morning this past week, but picked up the most garbage Friday morning as waves reached anywhere from 5 to 6 feet.

“These waves are so strong that they’re bringing in old beach chairs that are neglected and brought out and then brought back in,” Ruff said.

A high surf advisory remains in effect through Saturday and officials say it’s best to not take any chances.

“You’re at your own risk if you’re going in to your ankles, but you still have to be aware that wave could come in and knock you over and do some damage to you,” Boudreau said. “So if you can stay out of the water, stay out of the water. It’s just going to be safer.”

