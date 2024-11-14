Haverhill man arrested and facing multiple drug offense charges

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. — Tyngsborough police announced they have arrested and charged a Haverhill man with multiple drug offenses after receiving calls of suspicious activities.

Luis Collazo, 27, is being charged with:

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Possession of Open Containers of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle

The calls came in on Halloween night, when Tyngsborough police responded to the area of Longfellow Lane for reports of a vehicle parked with its lights on. Two officers found a man asleep at the wheel. Police were able to identify the driver as Collazo and learned he had three arrest warrants and a suspended driver’s license.

Collazo was arrested on the warrants and officers searched his vehicle. They found 20 grams of cocaine, approximately 30 ounces of marijuana, packaged edible marijuana products, $2,499 in cash, scales, packaging materials, and other items associated with drug distribution. Police also found around 7 open alcohol containers.

“Thanks to the quick actions of our officers and dispatch team, a wanted person was placed into custody and a significant amount of illicit substances were removed from our community,” said Police Chief Shaun Woods. “This incident goes to show that law enforcement is most effective when residents report suspicious activity. If you see something, please say something so we can investigate.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

