Haverhill braces for wind, rain storm after weekend Nor’easter

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Communities like Haverhill digging out from a foot of snow are now preparing for another winter storm that could bring high winds and heavy rain.

Haverhill’s snow totals from Sunday’s storm totaled around 17 inches. Hundreds of residents Monday shoveled out their driveways, sidewalks, and walkways.

With snow already on the ground, the city fears potential flooding and home damage with expected heavy rain on the way.

“We’re all very concerned,” said Haverhill’s Department of Public Works Director Bob Ward. "

Ward urged residents to remove snow as soon as possible to avoid heavier snow and possible runoff.

He added, “If [residents] know where the catch basins are… clear the snow from them so the rain can find those catch basins.”

The DPW says crews will be working around the clock through Tuesday’s storm. After snow is fully removed from the roads, they hope to clear the nearly 10,000 citywide catch basins.

Mayor Melinda Barret encouraged her city to take action to avoid devastating flooding from heavy rain this summer and fall.

“It could be bad if the forecast’s correct,” said Barrett.

School in Haverhill was canceled Monday, but Mayor Barrett anticipates it will be open Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

