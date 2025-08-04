Have you seen him? Woburn police urging public’s help locating missing 8-year-old boy

WOBURN, Mass. — The Woburn Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in searching for an 8-year-old.

Micah Jones was last seen on August 2, at approximately 9:45 p.m., entering a light green Nissan Altima with Massachusetts registration 2VLM16, accompanied by his grandfather.

Have you seen them? Woburn police urging public’s help locating missing 8-year-old boy (Woburn Police Department)

Authorities believe they may be in the Boston or Cambridge area.

Jones is described as having brown eyes, black hair, standing 4 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing 68 pounds.

The Woburn Police Department is handling the case and is urging anyone with information about Micah’s whereabouts to contact them at (781) 933-1212 Ext. 0.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

