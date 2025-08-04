Have you seen him? Woburn police urging public’s help locating missing 8-year-old boy

WOBURN, Mass. — The Woburn Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in searching for an 8-year-old.
Micah Jones was last seen on August 2, at approximately 9:45 p.m., entering a light green Nissan Altima with Massachusetts registration 2VLM16, accompanied by his grandfather.
Authorities believe they may be in the Boston or Cambridge area.
Jones is described as having brown eyes, black hair, standing 4 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing 68 pounds.
The Woburn Police Department is handling the case and is urging anyone with information about Micah’s whereabouts to contact them at (781) 933-1212 Ext. 0.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
