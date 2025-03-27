Have you seen them? Framingham Police seeking 2 suspects in 2024 smash-and-grab incident

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a smash-and-grab incident at a local liquor store.

The two suspects are being sought in connection with a breaking and entering at Lincoln Liquors at 1 Nicholas Road in Framingham back in 2024, police said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Framingham breaking and entering suspects (Framingham Police Department Facebook page)

“The suspects smashed the glass front door and stole multiple bottles of liquor,” police said.

Framingham breaking and entering suspects (Framingham Police Department Facebook page)

Anyone with information for investigators or who knows the identities of the suspects is urged to contact Framingham Police Detective McGinty at 508-872-1212 ext. 4214.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

