Have you seen them? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list.

Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals, according to the Boston Police Department:

Alan Lewis -- Wanted on a charge of murder

-- Wanted on a charge of murder Michael Williams -- Wanted on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

-- Wanted on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon Leonard Boutilier -- Wanted on a charge of armed robbery

-- Wanted on a charge of armed robbery Belynda Scott -- Wanted on charges of armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon

-- Wanted on charges of armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon Juan Perez -- Wanted on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon

-- Wanted on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon Alvaro Arias Alvalo -- Wanted on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and drug possession

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

“Calls or texts to CrimeStoppers are answered by police officers and trained personnel who forward the information to the appropriate investigators,” the department said in a statement. “You do not have to reveal your identity to the police to provide information about a crime.”

Police also said that photos and videos of possible suspects can be submitted here.

